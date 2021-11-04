Patrice Bergeron scores 4, Bruins beat Red Wings 5-1

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his first four goals of the season, Brad Marchand had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1. Marchand assisted on all four of Bergeron’s goals, Mike Reilly scored his first of the season and Charlie McAvoy had a pair of assists for Boston. Jeremy Swayman finished with 14 saves for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home and handed Detroit its fourth straight loss, the last three coming in regulation.