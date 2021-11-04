Possessions of man behind ice bucket challenge up for sale

BOSTON (AP) — Jerseys, baseball bats, and other items that belonged to the former college baseball player who helped popularize the ALS ice bucket challenge are being auctioned. Auctioneer KBK Sports says proceeds from the online auction that runs through Tuesday will benefit the Peter Frates Family Foundation. It assists ALS patients and their families with the cost of home health care. The goal is to raise about $10,000. Some of the items for sale include a signed photograph from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and a Boston Bruins jersey signed by former player Bobby Orr. Frates died in 2019 after his inspiring fight with ALS.