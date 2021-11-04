Rivera, Washington shift into future evaluation mode at 2-6

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

Ron Rivera is prepared to evaluate every position Washington after his team fell to 2-6 going into its bye week. It’s all about the future now with a long-shot playoff push looking out of reach. Long term that may be the best thing organizationally despite winning the NFC East at 7-9 last season. Rivera wants to figure out if Washington has a franchise quarterback on the roster and will use the rest of this season to figure out who belongs next year and beyond. He still wants to win games and hopes key players returning from injury will help that cause.