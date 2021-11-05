Boxing body uses AI vetting of judges to restore trust

BELGRADE. Serbia (AP) — The troubled International Boxing Association is seeking to restore trust in its bouts, which have long been suspected to be corrupt at the Olympics. It’s now been using an artificial intelligence system to analyze judges and referees before they could work at the current men’s world championships. Two officials were removed after being questioned by the automated voice analysis system. The governing body’s integrity advisor Richard McLaren says it was not the same as a lie detector. AIBA is trying to re-establish credibility under new leadership after being removed by the IOC from organizing bouts at the Tokyo Olympics.