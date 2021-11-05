Champions event washed out by rain, 36 holes for Saturday

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — The opening round of the TimberTech Championship has been washed out by rain. The plan now is for a 36-hole Saturday on the PGA Tour Champions. Brian Claar is the vice president in charge of rules and competition. He says 5 inches of rain had fallen by noon on Friday at The Old Course at Broken Sound. More rain was in the forecast, leading to the decision to postpone the opening round. The tournament is the second of three in the postseason for the Charles Schwab Cup.