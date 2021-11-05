Corniche wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for embattled Baffert

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Corniche won the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile by 1 3/4 length at Del Mar, stamping the colt as the early favorite for next year’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, where his trainer, Bob Baffert, has been banned. Sent off as the 7-5 favorite, Corniche sprinted to the lead out of the starting gate and stayed there under Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith. The 2-year-old bay colt ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.50. Baffert was banned by Churchill Downs for the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He trains this year’s winner, Medina Spirit, who failed a post-race drug test.