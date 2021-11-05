Fox Sports heads to Naval Academy for military salute

By The Associated Press

Fox Sports could have had one of the more intriguing games of the week with Green Bay visiting Kansas City _ until Aaron Rodgers went into the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, ending a potential shootout with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Fox is taking its pregame show on the road, though, for its annual salute to the military for Veterans Day. This year’s salute will take place from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, marking the second time in three years the show is taking place from a military academy. Fox visited the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2019.