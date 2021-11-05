Keita Najakima leads Asia-Pacific Amateur by 1

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Keita Najakima of Japan takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The world’s No. 1 amateur escaped with par on the final hole despite having to take a penalty shot. That gave him a 67 to lead over defending champion Yuxin Lin of China. It sets the stage for a compelling finish between the most high-profile players at Dubai Creek and Yacht Club. Nakajima already has won a Japan Golf Tour event this year. Lin is trying to become the first three-time winner of the event. The winner gets a spot in the Masters and British Open.