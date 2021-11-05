Knicks Go facing loaded field in Breeders’ Cup Classic

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — The Breeders’ Cup Classic features a loaded field with impressive resumes. Knicks Go is the early 5-2 favorite for Saturday’s $6 million race at Del Mar in California. He is one of two entries from trainer Brad Cox. The other is Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality. The Kentucky Derby winner is in the field, too. Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test in May and is awaiting the result of an investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. The $4 million Turf features an international field led by early 9-5 choice Tarnawa.