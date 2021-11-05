No. 7 Baylor women change coach, nickname, not expectations

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — The championship expectations are unchanged for the Baylor women. The 11-time defending Big 12 champions are ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll with the season starting next week.. Coach Kim Mulkey is gone after three national titles. and the team is no longer referred to as the Lady Bears. They are simply the Baylor Bears, like other teams at the school. Former WNBA coach Nicki Collen and an entirely new coaching staff have taken over. The Bears are favored to win another Big 12 title.