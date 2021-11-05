Taco’s Turnaround; Linebacker hopes to stick in Pittsburgh

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Taco Charlton is looking to prove he’s not a bust but a late bloomer. Charlton was a first-round pick by Dallas in 2017 but he struggled to find playing time. The Steelers are Charlton’s fourth team in the last three seasons. Charlton impressed last week in a win over Cleveland and will likely see more playing time after Pittsburgh traded veteran Melvin Ingram to Kansas City. Charlton says he believes he’s got plenty of good football left in him and hopes to stick with the Steelers.