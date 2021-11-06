Ahlers throws for 3 TDs, ECU beats Temple 45-3

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw for three touchdowns, Keaton Mitchell rushed for 146 yards and two scores and East Carolina beat Temple 45-3. Ahlers connected with Ryan Jones on touchdowns of 33 and 28 yards for a 13-0 lead and Shane Calhoun’s only grab went for a 9-yard score to make it 20-0 with 1:33 left before halftime. Temple was held to 11 first downs and 168 total yards, and got on the board with 6:55 remaining in the fourth quarter on Rory Bell’s 46-yard field goal. Ahlers was 15 of 23 for 191 yards for East Carolina, which extended its conference home winning streak to four in a row. Jones had six catches for 102 yards.