Blackhawks fire coach Jeremy Colliton after rough start

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Jeremy Colliton. The former NHL forward was dismissed with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season. Colliton was in the first year of a two-year contract extension. Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank also were let go. Derek King was promoted from the AHL’s Rockford to replace Colliton on an interim basis. Chicago is 1-9-2 this season. Colliton’s firing continues a rough stretch for the franchise. Last month, the Blackhawks published a report saying the team largely ignored allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.