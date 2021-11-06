Bonner, Thompkins power Utah St past New Mexico St 35-13

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Logan Bonner passed for 359 yards and four touchdowns _ including two to Deven Thompkins _ and Utah State pulled away in the second half to beat New Mexico State 35-13 in nonconference play. After New Mexico State’s Aggies jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter, Bonner and Thompkins teamed up for a 26-yard score to cut the Utah State Aggies’ deficit to three points. Ethan Albertson’s second field goal put NMSU up 13-7 at halftime. Bonner took over in the third quarter _ needing just four plays on their opening drive before firing a 54-yard scoring strike to Thompkins that gave Utah State (7-2) the lead for good.