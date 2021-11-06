Day’s TD pass, stout defense lift Marist over Drake 7-0

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Day found Hunter Cobb with a 10-yard pass in the final 10 seconds of the third quarter as Marist broke a scoreless tie against Drake, 7-0. Teddy Wright’s third-down sack of Drake’s Ian Corwin helped Marist preserve the shutout, a first at Tenney Field since the 2013 season. A Drake goal-line stand got the ball back with no timeouts at 2:29 of the fourth quarter, but the Red Foxes made a stand of their own and forced a turnover on downs in four plays to end the game in victory formation.