Djokovic reaches Paris final to end record 7th year as No. 1

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the Paris Masters semifinals. Djokovic moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98. Djokovic also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title. Another win on Sunday will give Djokovic a record 37th Masters title to move one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. Djokovic faces defending champion and second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the final after the Russian routed No. 4 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-2. Djokovic lost to Medvedev in the U.S. Open final two months ago.