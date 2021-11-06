Falcons place WR Ridley on reserve/non-football injury list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss at least three games for the Atlanta Falcons after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. Players on the list must miss a minimum of three weeks. The move follows Ridley’s announcement last week that he needs “to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing.” Ridley was a late scratch for last week’s game against Carolina. He will miss Sunday’s game at New Orleans. Ridley also missed the Falcons’ win over the New York Jets in London on Oct. 10 for what was described as personal reasons.