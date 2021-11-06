Howard, Wallace, UT Martin roll Tennessee St. 41-20

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Zak Wallace and Keon Howard accounted for 322 yards and five touchdowns and FCS No. 15-ranked UT Martin routed Tennessee State 41-20. The Skyhawks now have won eight straight. They each ran for two touchdowns, Wallace ran for 123 yards on 14 carries and Howard tallied 75 yards on eight carries. Howard also threw for 124 and a touchdown. Geremy Hickbottom threw for 219 yards and one touchdown and an interception for Tennessee State.