Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:52 AM

JMU makes it official; Sun Belt Conference is next stop

By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer

James Madison has decided to pursue a move to the Sun Belt Conference despite being told by the Colonial Athletic Association that it will be barred from participating in CAA championships before its actual departure. League president Joe D’Antonio says the Dukes withdrawal from the CAA is effective June 30, 2022. The Dukes will not be barred from representing the league in the football playoffs because different bylaws govern that sport in the CAA.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content