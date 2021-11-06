Late pick helps San Diego hold off Morehead State 10-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Emilio Martinez ran for 104 yards, Terrence Smith had a short touchdown run and Isaac Haney had a key interception as San Diego held off Morehead State 10-3 in Pioneer Football League play. A 40-yard field goal by Andrew Foster staked Morehead State to a 3-0 lead after one quarter. Brandon Eickert kicked a 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter to pull San Diego even at halftime. The game’s only touchdown drive came on the Toreros’ second possession of the third quarter. Mason Randall directed an 11-play, 85-yard drive that culminated with Smith’s 1-yard scoring run, giving San Diego a 10-3 lead with 4:20 left in the quarter.