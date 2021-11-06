McCray, Sacred Heart edge Saint Francis 14-13

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw two touchdown passes and Sacred Heart held on for a 14-13 win over Saint Francis. McCray, who was 14-of-16 passing for 224 yards, found Rob DiNota and Naseim Brantley for second-quarter TDs and that was enough for the defense. The Red Flash missed a 42-yard field goal on the last play of the game. Raymond Crittenden returned a block punt 25 yards late in the first quarter for Saint Francis. Alex Schmoke made field goals of 42 and 41 yards on each side of halftime.