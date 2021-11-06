More Old Trafford misery for United with 2-0 loss to City

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Eric Bailly scored an own-goal in the seventh minute and Bernardo Silva beat David de Gea at his near post in first-half stoppage time as Manchester City won 2-0 at Manchester United. Humiliation was avoided by United, two weeks after being routed 5-0 by Liverpool here. But it was another encounter to reinforce just how far United has slipped behind the Premier League’s elite. Six points now separate defending champion City in second from United in fifth but the gulf in quality, tactics and style look even greater.