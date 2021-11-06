NASCAR basks in Phoenix glow of full championship experience

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phoenix Raceway is set for its first complete championship weekend after the pandemic spoiled much of last year’s chance. The championship will be decided in front of about 60,000 expected fans. The track could only let in about 8,000 fans for last year’s race. Fans enjoyed their chance to roam the garage area and get an up-close look at the championship cars. NASCAR moved the championship to Phoenix in 2020 after an 18-year run in Florida.