NC Central overcomes early hole to overcome Norfolk St.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Totten’s 5-yard scoring run and Davius Richard’s pass to Daeshawn Stephens for the two-point conversion in double overtime sent North Carolina Central past Norfolk State 38-36. The Spartans built a 21-0 advantage before North Carolina Central rallied. Latrell Collier scored on a 27-yard run, Richard threw a 22-yard pass to Devin Smith and Adrian Olivo’s 31-yard field with 14 seconds before halftime reduced NCCU’s deficit to 21-17. The Eagles took their first lead when Richard threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Ryan McDaniel with 2:19 left in the third. JJ Davis ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, the most rushing yards by a Spartan since Daryl Jones’ 256 against Florida A&M in 2007.