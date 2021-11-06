Norwich fires manager Daniel Farke despite 1st win of season

LONDON (AP) — Norwich has fired manager Daniel Farke despite leading the club to its first win since gaining promotion back to the Premier League. The German leaves after more than four years in charge that initially saw him lead Norwich into the top division in 2019 before being instantly relegated. He won the second-tier Championship title for a second time last season to gain promotion again. It took until the 11th game to win, beating Brentford 2-1 on Saturday but staying in last place.