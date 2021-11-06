Stony Brook snaps 4-game slide, defeats Maine 22-17

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Ty Son Lawton scored two touchdowns and Stony Brook snapped a four-game losing streak with a 22-17 victory over Maine. Lawton caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tyquell Fields to give the Seawolves a 22-10 lead early in the fourth quarter before Maine answered with a 10-yard pass from Derek Robertson to Jacob Hennie, cutting Stony Brooks’ lead to 22-17 with 3:49 remaining. Robertson was intercepted on the Black Bears’ only remaining possession. Stony Brook built a 16-0 lead in the second quarter on Lawton’s 9-yard touchdown run and three field goals by Angelo Guglielmello. The Seawolves led 16-10 at the half.