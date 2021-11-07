Easy win for Riske over Barthel in Linz opener

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Alison Riske has eased past Mona Barthel 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The 52nd-ranked American won all but two of Barthel’s service games as she improved to 3-0 in career meetings with the German. Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus set up a match against former top-ranked Simona Halep in the second round. Also advancing were seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy and Saisai Zheng of China. U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is the top-seeded player at the Austrian indoor event.