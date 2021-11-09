Green, Johnson lead No. 22 Auburn past Morehead State 77-54

By JUSTIN FERGUSON

Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 19 points and fellow transfer K.D. Johnson added 12 points off the bench as No. 22 Auburn led Morehead State wire to wire in a 77-54 win in the season opener. Four players scored in double figures for Bruce Pearl’s new-look Tigers, who had four newcomers in their starting lineup. Tiger veterans Devan Cambridge and Jaylin Williams added 11 and 10 points, respectively. In addition to Eastern Kentucky point guard Green and former Georgia shooting guard Johnson, freshman forward Jabari Smith had eight points and six rebounds in his Auburn debut. Walker Kessler, a transfer center from North Carolina, tallied six points, six rebounds and five blocks.