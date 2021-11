FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro scored 16 points and George Mason defeated Stony Brook 74-52 in the season opener for both teams. Devon Cooper had 14 points and six rebounds for George Mason. D’Shawn Schwartz added 11 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Johnson had 11 points. Jahlil Jenkins had 13 points for the Seawolves. Anthony Roberts added 10 points. Tykei Greene had six rebounds.