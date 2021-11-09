Sports court sets date for Cardiff appeal over Sala transfer

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration of Sport has set a two-day hearing for soccer club Cardiff’s appeal against paying Nantes for the transfer of Emiliano Sala. Sala died in a plane crash in January 2019 before playing for the team. The court says the case will be heard on March 3-4. A verdict is likely to take several months. Cardiff is challenging a FIFA ruling in November 2019 that it must pay Nantes a 6 million euros first instalment for Sala. Sala was killed along with the pilot when the single-engine aircraft crashed carrying them from Nantes.