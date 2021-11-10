Howe makes no promises about keeping Newcastle in EPL

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Eddie Howe is not prepared to make any promises about saving Newcastle from relegation from the Premier League despite being the new manager of one of the world’s richest football teams. Howe is back in management 18 months after leaving Bournemouth following its demotion from the Premier League. He returns to another team embroiled in a relegation battle with Newcastle in next-to-last place and five points from safety after 11 of 38 games. Howe says “I’m absolutely confident we can” avoid relegation “but I make no promises on that.”