Mike White to start at QB for Jets against Bills on Sunday

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday and said rookie starter Zach Wilson is still recovering from a sprained knee ligament and won’t be ready to play this weekend. Saleh adds the long-term decision at quarterback will be day to day. That opens the possibility White could potentially continue to start even when Wilson has healed. Wilson has been cleared to return to practice this week and will run the scout team.