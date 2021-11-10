Rangers name Hyers hitting coach, reunite him with Woodward

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have named Tim Hyers their new hitting coach. He spent the past four seasons in that role for the Boston Red Sox. Hyers and Rangers manager Chris Woodward previously worked together on manager Dave Roberts’ staff with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 and 2017. The Rangers are coming off a 102-loss season in which they ranked 29th in the majors with a .232 team batting average and scored an AL-low 625 runs. The Red Sox led the majors in runs scored and batting average during the four seasons Hyers was in Boston.