Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Bruins 5-3

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored. Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots for Edmonton. The Oilers avoided their first back-to-back losses of the season. McDavid had one assist to extend his scoring streak to 12 straight games to start the season. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored a goal for Boston that was answered less than a minute later by an Edmonton score.