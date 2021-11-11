PSG player released in probe into attack on teammate

PARIS (AP) — French police have released Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo from custody without charge but are still investigating an attack on one of her teammates. The Versailles prosecutor’s office says Diallo and one other person were detained for questioning Wednesday about an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui last week. The two were released pending further investigation. Hamraoui and Diallo are PSG teammates and the midfielders also play for France’s national team. PSG says it will work with Versailles police to clarify what happened. Several French media reports say Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another unnamed teammate.