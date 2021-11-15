Chinese hockey team loses 1st trial game for Olympics in OT

MYTISHCHI, Russia (AP) — The players hoping to represent China in men’s hockey at next year’s Beijing Olympics lost to a Russian club in overtime in a game used by international officials to assess the Chinese team’s competitive strength. Kunlun Red Star fought back from a four-goal deficit to force overtime before losing to Amur Khabarovsk 5-4 in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League. Kunlun has been playing in the KHL as a proxy for the Chinese national team and a base for naturalized players who grew up in the United States and Canada. The team has the worst record in the KHL.