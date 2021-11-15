Cross, Williamson help lead Louisville past Navy 77-60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Matt Cross scored 14 points and Samuell Williamson added 13 to lead Louisville past Navy 77-60. Cross and Williamson led a bench effort that totaled 38 points for the Cardinals. Starters Noah Locke and Jae’lyn Withers had 12 and 11 points, respectively. John Carter Jr. scored 15 points and Daniel Deaver added 12 for the Midshipmen. Louisville had 18 assists on 28 made baskets. Mason Faulkner and Malik Williams had five each.