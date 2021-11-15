Cryer scores 20 for No. 9 Baylor in 89-60 win over Nicholls

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer had a career-high 20 points to lead five players scoring in double figures for ninth-ranked Baylor in a 89-60 victory over Nicholls State. Freshman Kendall Brown had 13 points and 10 assists for the 2-0 Bears, who had 33 assists on their 37 made baskets. Fellow freshman Jeremy Sochan had 14 points while returning guards Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer had 12 each. Ty Gordon had 20 points for the 3-1 Colonels, the defending Southland Conference champions who were overwhelmed by the defending national champions.