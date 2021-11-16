Jones’ triple-double sparks No. 7 Stanford in 77-55 win

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had a triple double to help No. 7 Stanford rebound from a rare home loss with a 77-55 win over Portland. Jones, the Most Outstanding Player of last season’s Final Four, finished. with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as Stanford got back on track after being upset by Texas on Sunday. That defeat snapped a 21-game winning streak for the defending national champion Cardinal and also marked its first non-conference loss at home since December 2017. Alex Fowler had 13 points and Maisie Burnham added for Portland.