FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Ra Kpedi had 17 points as Purdue Fort Wayne edged past Austin Peay 65-60. Jarred Godfrey had 15 points and six assists for Purdue Fort Wayne (2-0). Jalon Pipkins added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tariq Silver had 15 points for the Governors (1-2). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 13 points. Drew Calderon had 12 points.