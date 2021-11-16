Same destination, different approaches for Brazil, Argentina

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina have already qualified for next year’s World Cup but are approaching Qatar very differently. Brazil has tested several players for nearly all positions, even Neymar’s. No one seems to be a certain selection with coach Tite despite Brazil’s big lead in the South American qualifying competition. Argentina has tended to stick with a group of frequent starters who helped Lionel Messi win the Copa America in July. The Argentine setup hopes players such as Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso will bring the support that 34-year-old Messi needs to win a World Cup.