Federer set to miss Wimbledon, won’t play Australian Open

GENEVA (AP) — Roger Federer does not expect to return from his latest knee surgery in time for Wimbledon next June. He reveals the update on his injury in an interview published Wednesday by Swiss media. The 40-year-old Federer says ”The truth is that I’d be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon.” The grass-court Grand Slam event starts June 27. Federer has not played on tour since a straight-set loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July. Within weeks he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months. Federer said there was never a question of playing at the Australian Open when the first Grand Slam of the season starts in January.