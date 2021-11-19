Washington State bowl eligible after thumping Arizona 44-18

By CADEN FRANK

Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Max Borghi rushed for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns in the last home game of his career, Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. each had two touchdown receptions, and Washington State became bowl eligible with a 44-18 win over Arizona. A season filled with drama at Washington State surrounding former head coach Nick Rolovich — fired last month for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine — will likely end with a bowl trip for the Cougars. Borghi ran for touchdowns of 26 and 2 yards. Will Plummer threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort for the Wildcats.