Allen carries No. 19 Wisconsin to 35-28 win over Nebraska

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns – including a tiebreaking 53-yarder with 3:50 remaining – to help No. 19 Wisconsin outlast Nebraska 35-28 for its seventh consecutive victory on Saturday. Nebraska drove the ball to Wisconsin’s 11-yard line in the final minute but ended up losing the ball on downs at the 21. Faion Hicks broke up Adrian Martinez’s fourth-down pass to Zavier Betts with four seconds left. The Badgers handed Nebraska its fifth straight loss and moved a step closer to playing for a conference title.