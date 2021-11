CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 33 points plus 11 rebounds as DePaul narrowly beat Western Illinois 84-80. Brandon Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (4-0). Nick Ongenda added 15 points and three blocks. David Jones had 12 points. Luka Barisic scored a career-high 21 points for the Leathernecks (3-1). Trenton Massner added 16 points and eight rebounds. Will Carius had 16 points.