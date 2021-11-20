Glass throws 6TDs in leading Alabama A&M past UAPB 52-24

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw six touchdown passes and amassed 450 through the air and Alabama A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52-24. It’s the second week in a row the Bulldogs totaled 52 points. Glass threw for 462 yards last week in a 52-49 win over Texas Southern. Odieu Hilaire caught eight passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim had seven receptions for 115 yards and two scores. Skyler Perry threw for 220 yards and a touchdown and Kierre Crossley ran for 131 yards on 22 carries with a score for the Golden Lions