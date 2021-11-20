Messi scores his first league goal for Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has scored his first goal in the French league and Kylian Mbappe grabbed the fastest goal of his career as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 3-1. Messi sealed PSG’s win in the 87th minute from Mbappe’s pass at the end of a counterattack. The Argentina star quickly advanced near the edge of the box, dribbled past a defender and curled one of his signature left-footed shots past Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont. Messi had already scored three Champions League goals for his new team. The win extended PSG’s lead over second-place Lens to 13 points.