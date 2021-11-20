Noah Locke’s 3 helps Louisville survive Detroit Mercy 73-67

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Noah Locke hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining for 16 points, Jerrod West added three free throws in the final minute and Louisville forced a couple of late turnovers to escape Detroit Mercy 73-67. Dre Davis added 18 points for the Cardinals who led 49-35 early in the second half before the Titans rallied to tie the game at 67 on Antoine Davis’ layup with 1:38 left. Locke came down and knocked down the big 3 and Louisville got the back as Davis lost the ball along the sideline of his team’s bench. West (seven points) was fouled and made one of two free throws before Matt Johnson committed another turnover. West added two more free throws with 19.1 seconds left.