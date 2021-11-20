Shcherbakova recovers from fall to win ISU Grand Prix gold

GRENOBLE, France (AP) — Teenage world champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia overcame an early tumble to clinch her second Grand Prix gold medal of the season by winning the ISU GP in France. The overnight leader slipped launching her planned quad Lutz and fell. But she recovered to score 151.75 points for a total of 229.69 points. She beat countrywoman Alena Kostornaia (221.85). Four-time ice dance world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France were dominant in winning their home event for the sixth time. Yuma Kagiyama of Japan won the men’s competition to claim a second Grand Prix victory this season. Shun Sato rose from fourth to secure a Japanese one-two, with American Jason Brown taking the bronze.