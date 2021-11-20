Veilleux steps in to lead Penn State over Rutgers, 28-0

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Christian Veilleux stepped in for an injured Sean Clifford and tossed three touchdown passes to lead Penn State to a 28-0 win over Rutgers. The freshman quarterback was thrust into action when an unspecified injury forced Clifford out of the game midway through the first quarter. Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and Malick Meiga caught touchdown passes and Keyvone Lee ran for a score for the Nittany Lions, who snapped a two-game skid at Beaver Stadium.